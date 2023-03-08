Western Motors Volkswagen Galway require a Full Time Valetor/Car Detailer

Western Motors Volkswagen Galway have a vacancy for a full time Valetor/Car Detailer. Ideal candidate will provide exceptional vehicle cleaning services and support to our sales team by ensuring vehicles are cleaned and prepared for sale to the highest dealer and manufacturer standards. Attention to detail is fundamental with excellent communication, and interpersonal skills to ensure quality is consistently delivered.

A full, clean and current driving license is required, and full training will be provided. Call 091 709970 or email applications to: [email protected]

