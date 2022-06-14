Western Motors Galway has a vacancy for a receptionist

Vacancy: Receptionist / Switchboard Operator / Showroom Host – Galway Branch

The Western Motors Group are a leading national vehicle dealership for Volkswagen Passenger, Volkswagen Commercial, Skoda & Mercedes-Benz Aftersales, with dealer locations in both Galway and Drogheda. We are rising to the challenges of our ever changing and growing industry and embracing the Volkswagen Group drive of digital transformation in mobility, modernising and digitalising the entire company in the process, so this really is an exciting time to come on board.

Our culture at the Western Motors Group is to build a team ethos of mutual respect, an agreed operating strategy and a constant desire to deliver an exceptional customer experience as repeat custom is our constant goal.

Main responsibilities include but are not limited to:

To professionally greet customers (either face to face or over the phone), ensuring that they receive a warm and friendly welcome to the dealership at all times.

Encourage rapport building with customers who are waiting and ensure they are not left unattended for long periods of time

To handle an accurately log all inbound calls, redirecting to departments and taking messages.

To ensure all online enquiries are answered or redirected to appropriate department.

To assist with company administrative duties.

To assist with CRM data entry.

Demonstrate behaviours consistent with the Company’s Values in all interactions with customers, co-workers and vendors.

What are we looking for?

A confident, friendly and professional manner.

Experience in receptionist/telephonist role.

IT Literate including Microsoft Office suite

Self-motivating and able to manage own workload.

Excellent Interpersonal skills.

Organised and focussed.

What we offer:

Full-time permanent position.

Competitive salary.

On-going training opportunities.

Access to Company Pension Plan with a range of benefits.

To apply please email cover note and curriculum vitae to [email protected] before the deadline of Thursday 23nd June 2022.