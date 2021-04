print

West-bake Glenamaddy currently have opportunities for:

Newly Qualified Electrician, ideally located within 25 miles of Glenamaddy to join the Maintenance Department.

HR/Payroll Officer – minimum of 1 year’s HR/Payroll experience is essential.

These new positions offer great development opportunities for the right candidates. To be part of this continually expanding and fast moving team please send your CV to [email protected]