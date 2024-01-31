We’re Hiring! Galway Bay FM Seeks Current Affairs Presenter

Galway Bay FM, the Sound of Galway, is an independent local radio station, which operates under a licence from Coimisiún na Meán. Established in 1989, the station broadcasts from its studios in Sandy Road, Galway, serving Galway City and County. We currently wish to recruit a presenter for our flagship current affairs programme “Galway Talks”.

The key duties/responsibilities of the role are as follows:

To work within the community to develop an indelible presence as the voice of current affairs in Galway City and County

To develop an outstanding network of contacts throughout Galway City and County, ensuring we have access to people in all walks of life who can contribute to Galway Talks ensuring it continues to be nationally renowned for its very high standard of current affairs coverage

To actively produce and/or have produced defined topics or show segments

To plan, research and write your own scripts or to give guidance and input to material produced by the show producer

To interact appropriately with contributors and with the audience

To present the show in line with all regulatory requirements and guidelines set out by Coimisiún na Meán