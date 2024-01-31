We’re Hiring! Galway Bay FM Seeks Current Affairs Presenter

Jobspot
We’re Hiring! Galway Bay FM Seeks Current Affairs PresenterFull- Time Position
Galway Bay FM, the Sound of Galway, is an independent local radio station, which operates under a licence from Coimisiún na Meán. Established in 1989, the station broadcasts from its studios in Sandy Road, Galway, serving Galway City and County. We currently wish to recruit a presenter for our flagship current affairs programme “Galway Talks”.
The key duties/responsibilities of the role are as follows:
- To work within the community to develop an indelible presence as the voice of current affairs in Galway City and County
- To develop an outstanding network of contacts throughout Galway City and County, ensuring we have access to people in all walks of life who can contribute to Galway Talks ensuring it continues to be nationally renowned for its very high standard of current affairs coverage
- To actively produce and/or have produced defined topics or show segments
- To plan, research and write your own scripts or to give guidance and input to material produced by the show producer
- To interact appropriately with contributors and with the audience
- To present the show in line with all regulatory requirements and guidelines set out by Coimisiún na Meán
- To follow detailed instructions from the show producer
The desirable skills for the role are as follows:
- A minimum of 3-5 years working as a current affairs presenter or producer/presenter
- Excellent communication, presentation and voice skills
- The ability to generate and bring to air original ideas
- A personable and confident manner
- A broad range of interests including an in-depth knowledge of current affairs
- Excellent research and interviewing skills
- Full awareness of media law and regulatory guidelines as they pertain to the role
- The ability to understand audience requirements and to deliver on these
- The ability to take initiative and to make decisions under pressure
- The ability to speak Irish, while not mandatory, would be beneficial
- A passion for everything Galway
- Ability to develop excellent working relationships with all Departments in the station.
Please send a CV by close of business on February 7th, 2024, to [email protected].
GALWAY BAY FM IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER