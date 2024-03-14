We’re Hiring! Galway Bay FM Seeks Current Affairs Producer Full- Time Position

Share story:

Galway Bay FM, the Sound of Galway, is an independent local radio station, which operates under a licence from Coimisiún na Meán. Established in 1989, the station broadcasts from its studios in Sandy Road, Galway, serving Galway City and County.

We currently wish to recruit a Producer for our flagship current affairs programme “Galway Talks”.

The Producer will be responsible for the audio content of the programme broadcasts via, radio, digital and social media platforms. The successful candidate will be required to source and develop content; source potential contributors and interviewees; engage in writing materials for scripts; produce preproduction briefings for the presenter and undertake interviewing, editing and reporting duties as required.

The ability to work well with a team is a necessity as the role requires close collaboration with colleagues, presenters and contributors to the show.

The successful candidate will preferably have a minimum of three years’ experience in production of radio shows. The person should, as a minimum, be qualified to degree level in a relevant discipline. They will be experienced in building a network of contributors and programme participants. They will have excellent communication and presentation skills, along with strong writing skills. The ability to work under their own initiative is an imperative, along with an innate ability to “work the room” at events to identify and pursue prospects. They must have a strong awareness of current affairs, excellent general knowledge, a lively mind that connects different ideas and subjects and the ability to get to grips with new subject matter quickly. A good knowledge of Galway would be a distinct advantage. The successful candidate’s work must comply with media law, regulation and industry codes, so a working knowledge of these requirements must be demonstrated. The ability to do on-air work from time to time is required.

Please send a CV by close of business on Friday, March 22nd, 2024, to the [email protected]

GALWAY BAY FM IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER