We’re Hiring – Digital Sales Representative Full- Time Position

Company Overview:

Galway Bay FM, the Sound of Galway, is an independent local radio station, which operates under a licence from Coimisiún na Meán. Established in 1989, the station broadcasts from its studios in Sandy Road, Galway, serving Galway City and County.

Job Overview:

The Digital Sales Representative will be responsible for prospecting, identifying, and closing new business for our online advertising products. This includes selling display advertising, and other digital advertising products to local businesses. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of success in digital advertising sales, excellent communication and negotiation skills, and a strong understanding of the current digital advertising landscape. The person will also be responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities within the manufacturing base in Galway City and County and any other untapped opportunities they can develop.

Responsibilities:

These include but are not limited to:

Identify and prospect potential clients through various channels, including phone, email, and in-person meetings. Work directly in the field to research and find leads to build a strong sales database.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their business goals and identifying opportunities for advertising solutions. Serve as an industry expert to educate decision makers and build rapport by keeping up with the latest industry trends and developments.

Provide consultative sales solutions to clients by assessing their advertising needs and recommending appropriate products and services.

Create and deliver persuasive presentations to clients, showcasing the benefits of our website, app and social media advertising products.

Negotiate and close deals with clients, ensuring revenue targets are met and exceeded.

Develop and execute sales strategies to drive revenue growth.

Monitor and analyze advertising campaign performance, providing regular updates and recommendations to clients to optimize their advertising spend.

Work closely with internal teams, including the marketing team, to ensure advertising campaigns are executed seamlessly.

Qualification and Skills Requirements:

Diploma in marketing, sales, advertising, business, or related field.

2+ years of experience in digital advertising sales, with a proven track record of success in meeting and exceeding revenue targets.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with clients.

Strong understanding of the digital advertising landscape social media platforms including Instagram and Tik Tok.

Knowledge of web analytics tools such as Google Analytics and experience with CRM software.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

A positive attitude and willingness to learn and grow with the company.



In the first instance please send a CV by close of business on Wednesday, July 31st, 2024, to [email protected]. Please click here to access the full Job Description.

GALWAY BAY FM IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER