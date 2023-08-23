We are Hiring! Receptionist Position Available

Galway Bay FM, the Sound of Galway, is an Irish independent local radio station, which operates under a licence from the Broadcasting Commission of Ireland. Established in 1989, the station broadcasts from its studios in Sandy Road, Galway, serving Galway City and County.



We currently wish to recruit a permanent, part-time Receptionist. The Receptionist will be responsible for dealing with the general public, answering telephone calls andmeeting visitors to the premises, as well as addressing staff matters on a daily basis. Other duties will include dealing with on-air presenters, handling quiz lines, taking listener comments and feedback for presenters, managing undertaker requirements and ordering stationary.



The successful candidate will have a minimum of three years’ experience in a similar role. Excellent telephone technique, communications and customer service skills are essential. Strong I.T. skills are also required. The ability to cover extra hours from time to time, over and above the set hours for the role, will be required.



Applications to the Human Resource Department at [email protected]

GALWAY BAY FM IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER.