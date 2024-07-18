We’re Hiring – Radio Station Engineer Full- Time Position

Galway Bay FM, the Sound of Galway, is an independent local radio station, which operates under a licence from Coimisiún na Meán. Established in 1989, the station broadcasts from its studios in Sandy Road, Galway, serving Galway City and County.

We currently wish to recruit a Radio Station Engineer.

The Station Engineer is responsible for ensuring the proper operation of all station facilities, including control systems, audio routing and playback systems, studios, all related equipment in the on-air, production and transmission process and transmission.

The ability to work well with a team is a necessity as the role requires close collaboration with colleagues, presenters and contributors to the shows.

The successful candidate will preferably have a qualification in broadcast engineering and a minimum of three years’ experience in radio station engineering or similar field. The person will be experienced in technical problem solving across a range of systems with a strong ability to learn new things quickly. The person will be proficient in IT, IP and Systems Support and will be calm under pressure.

The ability to work under their own initiative is an imperative. The person will also be able to work with individuals/teams to address issues that arise

In the first instance please send a CV by close of business on Wednesday, July 31st, 2024, to [email protected]. Please click here to access the full Job Description.

GALWAY BAY FM IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER