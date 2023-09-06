We are hiring! Breakfast Show Presenter

Galway Bay FM, the Sound of Galway, is an independent local radio station, which operates under a licence from Coimisiún na Meán. Established in 1989, the station broadcasts from its studios in Sandy Road, Galway, serving Galway City and County.
Galway Bay FM is currently looking for a new Breakfast Show Presenter:
- A “morning person” who immediately embraces the day and brings their bubbly personality to air each morning.
- Experience in a broadcast environment is desirable.
- A digital savvy person as comfortable making and featuring in content as you are knowledgeable across all digital platforms.
- A person with the ability to immediately connect with our listeners and make them feel like they’re part of the show
- A person who with ditties and stories can get our listeners to forget that traffic is a drag.
- A person with initiative and “who can think on their feet” who can demonstrate that they can handle breaking news, unexpected topics, and the other things that could go wrong.
- From music to movies, we love to chat about the latest trends and fads, and we need someone who can be an active part of this conversation
- A team player who can work seamlessly with all the team at Galway Bay FM.
In summary, we are looking for a person who can brighten up the morning for listeners. We want a successful presenter to make it the go to show for our listeners every morning. Do you have what it takes to brighten up mornings for Galwegians?
We are looking for a new presenter to lead our Breakfast Show. We are looking for a person with a unique style, humour and energy who can lead the radio station into the day and to attract a very strong following.
The successful candidate must have experience presenting a radio show, preferably a Breakfast Radio Show, on a Local/Regional or national radio station.
If you are keen to pursue this position, please send a CV and a 3-minute, MP3 audio demo by Sunday evening, September 10th, 2023, to Galway Bay FM at [email protected].
GALWAY BAY FM IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER