We are hiring! Breakfast Show Presenter

Galway Bay FM, the Sound of Galway, is an independent local radio station, which operates under a licence from Coimisiún na Meán. Established in 1989, the station broadcasts from its studios in Sandy Road, Galway, serving Galway City and County.

Galway Bay FM is currently looking for a new Breakfast Show Presenter:

A “morning person” who immediately embraces the day and brings their bubbly personality to air each morning.

Experience in a broadcast environment is desirable.

A digital savvy person as comfortable making and featuring in content as you are knowledgeable across all digital platforms.

A person with the ability to immediately connect with our listeners and make them feel like they’re part of the show

A person who with ditties and stories can get our listeners to forget that traffic is a drag.

A person with initiative and “who can think on their feet” who can demonstrate that they can handle breaking news, unexpected topics, and the other things that could go wrong.

From music to movies, we love to chat about the latest trends and fads, and we need someone who can be an active part of this conversation

A team player who can work seamlessly with all the team at Galway Bay FM.

In summary, we are looking for a person who can brighten up the morning for listeners. We want a successful presenter to make it the go to show for our listeners every morning. Do you have what it takes to brighten up mornings for Galwegians?

We are looking for a new presenter to lead our Breakfast Show. We are looking for a person with a unique style, humour and energy who can lead the radio station into the day and to attract a very strong following.

The successful candidate must have experience presenting a radio show, preferably a Breakfast Radio Show, on a Local/Regional or national radio station.

If you are keen to pursue this position, please send a CV and a 3-minute, MP3 audio demo by Sunday evening, September 10th, 2023, to Galway Bay FM at [email protected].

GALWAY BAY FM IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER