Virtual Recruitment Expo will host a free Construction & Engineering Careers Fair on Thursday

Are you looking for a new job this year? Virtual Recruitment Expo will host a Construction & Engineering Careers Fair on Thursday, 30th September, 2021, between 10am and 4pm. This FREE online jobs fair is sponsored by WuXi Biologics and will provide qualified and professional engineers with real opportunities to find new employment.

What can you expect at this Careers Expo?

Employers actively recruiting for hundreds of jobs at home and abroad

Specialised recruiters dedicated to jobs in the construction & engineering sector

Professional Career Coaches offering one-on-one CV, job seeking and career advice that’ll help you advance in your career.

2 virtual stages – The Agenda Stage & Google Digital Garage – for webinars and talks on important and topical issues by a diverse range of industry experts that’ll help you find your dream job for 2021



You can join us from anywhere in the world as long as you have a Desktop, Laptop, Tablet or Smartphone and Wi-Fi connection. Furthermore, you can cut travel expenses on getting to a venue, buying coffee or food.



And lastly, you will have access to the platform before and after the live event, which means you can create your profile, upload your CV, research companies and even begin applying for jobs before and after the 30th September.



So register and complete your profile today and prepare for a day with recruiters, live webinars, virtual workshops and online networking.

Register here: https://expo.virtualrecruitment.ie/event/5363