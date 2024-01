Experienced Car Valetor required at Tony Burke Motors Full- Time Position

Share story:

Experienced Car Valetor Required at Tony Burke Motors, Toyota & Lexus Dealership. Car valeting experience is required.

To apply please email CV to: [email protected] or call Tony Burke Motors on 480123. Attractive Remuneration Plus Bonus.

For more, see our JobSpot.

Follow us on X and Instagram.