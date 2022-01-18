Tyre Fitter required for Park Tyres Tuam

Join our Pit Crew at Park Tyres Tuam
We are hiring for the position of: Tyre Fitter
We are offering:
- Salary of €30,000 – €37,000.
- Flexible Full / Part Time contracts.
- Opportunity for progression in roles and salary.
- Working indoors in a state of the art facility.
- No experience necessary.
- Full training given.
We are training in:
- Fitting tyres using skill, equipment and technology.
- Performing tyre alignments and adjustments.
- Assessing customer needs.
- Health & Safety protocols.
- Team communications.
- Customer Sales.
What we are about?
- Family-run established business.
- Staff retention rate of 9 years.
- Efficient, honest and reliable.
- Google Reviews of 4.9
- A team of five.
- Local custom.