Tyre Fitter required for Park Tyres Tuam

Join our Pit Crew at Park Tyres Tuam

We are hiring for the position of: Tyre Fitter

We are offering:

  • Salary of €30,000 – €37,000.
  • Flexible Full / Part Time contracts.
  • Opportunity for progression in roles and salary.
  • Working indoors in a state of the art facility.
  • No experience necessary.
  • Full training given. 

We are training in:

  • Fitting tyres using skill, equipment and technology.
  • Performing tyre alignments and adjustments. 
  • Assessing customer needs. 
  • Health & Safety protocols.
  • Team communications.
  • Customer Sales.

What we are about?

  • Family-run established business. 
  • Staff retention rate of 9 years.
  • Efficient, honest and reliable.
  • Google Reviews of 4.9
  • A team of five.
  • Local custom.

