Treacy Bus Hire require both full time and part-time Bus Drivers Full- Time Position

Share story:

Treacy Bus Hire has openings for both full time and part-time bus drivers in both the Portumna and Tuam areas.

Regular scheduled services and school transport.

Candidates will be required to be Garda vetted for all roles.

Customer service skills and fluent English required.

Great rates of remuneration

Essential requirements: Full clean Irish D licence,

CPC card and Tacograph Card

If interested, please forward details and experience to [email protected]