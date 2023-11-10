Treacy Bus Hire require both full time and part-time Bus Drivers

Jobspot
Treacy Bus Hire require both full time and part-time Bus DriversFull- Time Position
Treacy Bus Hire has openings for both full time and part-time bus drivers in both the Portumna and Tuam areas.
Regular scheduled services and school transport.
Candidates will be required to be Garda vetted for all roles.
Customer service skills and fluent English required.
Great rates of remuneration
Essential requirements: Full clean Irish D licence,
CPC card and Tacograph Card
If interested, please forward details and experience to [email protected].
