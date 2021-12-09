Trane Technologies are seeking Production Operator 4/6 week contract

At Trane Technologies® we Challenge Possible.Our brands – including Trane® and Thermo King® – create access to cooling and comfort in buildings and homes, transport and protect food and perishables, connect customers to elevated performance with less environmental impact, dramatically reduce energy demands and carbon emissions, and innovate with a better world in mind. We boldly challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world.

Job Summary:

You will assemble refrigeration units as part of an experienced team of operators, working to meet all Thermo King standards, customer requirements, unit options, and safety and quality standards. This is a temporary short term contract. Only applications with an accompanying CV and a completed questionnaire will be considered.

You will receive product familiarization and safety training. You will observe experienced operators working on their assigned station for a period of time. Experienced Operators and the Training Instructor will provide the necessary training required.

Some of the tools and equipment used include, torque spanners, air guns, belt tension gauges, alignment bars, pop rivet guns, jigs, fixtures and a variety of power and hand tools that may be required.

Responsibilities:

Fit all parts assigned to station as per station instructions, Thermo King specifications and unit options. Procedures to include Operator Method Sheets (O.M.S.) this also to include Total Quality Check (T.Q.C). Sequences Of Events (S.O.E’s). Dynamic Control Process (D.C.P).

Use correct tools and equipment assigned to station.

After visual inspection of completed work sign Quality Assurance card and push on unit to next station.

Where possible highlight quality problems, engineering problems. Communicate with appropriate personnel – Area Manager, Supervisor, Line Technician, Pre-Delivery Inspector (PDI), Flow Cell Leader and Engineer. Also update S.O.E where applicable.

Maintain work area/station in a clean and orderly/safe condition.

Use all safety equipment provided and highlight safety concerns.

Qualifications:

Leaving Cert Pass

Previous Experience in a Manufacturing Environment or a Trade Qualification

Selected applicants may be required to complete dexterity testing

Immediate start required

4 -6 weeks – Fixed Term Contract Week to Week basis



We offer competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits and programs that help our employees thrive in both their professional and personal lives. We are proud of our winning culture which is inclusive and respectful at its core. We share passion for serving customers, caring for others, and boldly challenging what’s possible for a sustainable world.

We are committed to achieving workforce diversity reflective of our communities. We are an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identify, national origin, pregnancy, age, marital status, disability, status as a protected veteran, or any legally protected status.