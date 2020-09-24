Topline Greenes of Ahascragh are currently recruiting a person for their busy Trade Counter

Topline Greenes of Ahascragh are currently recruiting a person for their busy Trade Counter. Heating & Plumbing and previous sales experience an advantage.

Please apply by sending your CV to [email protected] or phone Lorraine on 090 96 88609

