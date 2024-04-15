Tony Burke Motors Toyota & Lexus Dealership require a Qualified Mechanic Full- Time Position

Share story:

Tony Burke Motors Toyota & Lexus Dealership require a Qualified Mechanic for their Workshop in Ballybrit, Galway. With continuous training provided, you’ll improve your mechanical skills and learn to work on hybrid & electric motors for the future. Immediate start. Attractive Remuneration Plus Bonus. Interested Candidates apply with CV to: [email protected]

For more, see our JobSpot.

Follow us on X and Instagram.