Tony Burke Motors Toyota & Lexus Dealership require a Qualified Mechanic

Full- Time Position
15 April 2024
Tony Burke Motors Toyota & Lexus Dealership require a Qualified Mechanic for their Workshop in Ballybrit, Galway. With continuous training provided, you’ll improve your mechanical skills and learn to work on hybrid & electric motors for the future. Immediate start. Attractive Remuneration Plus Bonus. Interested Candidates apply with CV to: [email protected]

