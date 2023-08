Service Advisor required at Tony Burke Motors, your local Toyota and Lexus dealership in Ballybrit, Galway.

This is an ideal opportunity for someone currently working in an aftersales environment and who’s looking to advance & progress their career in the motor industry to join Toyota, the number 1 selling car brand. Interested candidates please apply with CV to: [email protected].

