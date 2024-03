Tony Burke Motors require a full time Receptionist/Administrator Full- Time Position

Share story:

Tony Burke Motors your local Toyota Retailer require a full time Receptionist/Administrator with excellent administrative, customer service and interpersonal skills for their Toyota showroom.

Apply with cover letter & CV to [email protected] or visit careers page on tonyburkemotors.ie

For more, see our JobSpot.

Follow us on X and Instagram.