Tony Burke Motors require a Car Sales Executive

Tony Burke Motors, your local Toyota and Lexus Dealership, currently have an opening for a car sales executive.
The ideal candidate must have car sales experience with a proven track record in meeting sales targets. Excellent communication, customer service and computer skills required.
This is a very exciting opportunity to work with Lexus and Toyota – the number 1 selling car brand in Ireland and also in Galway for the last nine years. Interested candidates please apply with your CV to: [email protected]
