Tony Burke Motors have a vacancy for a Business Manager in Motor Finance Sales

Business Manager (Motor Finance Sales) Required at Tony Burke Motors your local Toyota & Lexus Dealership.

This is a great opportunity to work with Toyota, Galway’s Number 1 Selling Car brand. The ideal candidate will be able to show a strong Sales background within the Motor Industry along with a good understanding of Car Finance.

Communication

Sales

Customer Care

Computer skills

are just some of the essential tools required for this exciting and rewarding position.

Interested Candidates please apply with CV to: [email protected]