Tony Burke Motors have a vacancy for a Business Manager in Motor Finance Sales

Business Manager (Motor Finance Sales) Required at Tony Burke Motors your local Toyota & Lexus Dealership.

This is a great opportunity to work with Toyota, Galway’s Number 1 Selling Car brand. The ideal candidate will be able to show a strong Sales background within the Motor Industry along with a good understanding of Car Finance.

  • Communication
  • Sales
  • Customer Care
  • Computer skills

are just some of the essential tools required for this exciting and rewarding position.

Interested Candidates please apply with CV to: [email protected]

