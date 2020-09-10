Tony Burke Motors have a vacancy for a Business Manager in Motor Finance Sales

Business Manager (Motor Finance Sales) Required at Tony Burke Motors your local Toyota & Lexus Dealership.
This is a great opportunity to work with Toyota, Galway’s Number 1 Selling Car brand. The ideal candidate will be able to show a strong Sales background within the Motor Industry along with a good understanding of Car Finance.
- Communication
- Sales
- Customer Care
- Computer skills
are just some of the essential tools required for this exciting and rewarding position.
Interested Candidates please apply with CV to: [email protected]