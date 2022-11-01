Tony Burke Motors are hiring

Full Time Business Manager (Motor Finance Sales) Required at Tony Burke Motors your local Toyota & Lexus Dealership.

This is a great opportunity to work with Toyota, Galway’s Number 1 Selling Car brand.

The ideal candidate will be able to show a strong Sales background within the Motor Industry or Banking Industry and have a good understanding of

Car Finance. Communication, Sales, Customer Care and Computer skills are just some of the essential tools required for this exciting and

Rewarding position. Interested Candidates please apply with CV to: [email protected]

