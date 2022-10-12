Tony Burke Motors are hiring

Tony Burke Motors your local Toyota and Lexus Dealership currently have an opening for a car sales executive. The ideal candidate will have 3 years plus sales experience with a proven track record in meeting sales targets. Excellent communication, customer service and computer skills required. This is a very exciting opportunity to work with Toyota – the Number 1 Selling Car brand in Ireland and also in Galway for the last nine years. Interested Candidates please apply with CV to: [email protected]

For more, see our JobSpot.

Follow us on Twitter.