Tom Doyle Motors require an Office Administrator/Receptionist

Requirements/Responsibilities:

Exceptional Customer Service.

Microsoft Office Experience.

Experience in accounts Debtors/Creditors bank lodgments experience with multi-line phone system experience with internet/social media.

Strong attention to detail.

Performing various administrative tasks.

Ability to multi-task/Positive can do attitude.

Interested candidates please apply with covering letter and CV to the following:

Email: [email protected]

Post: Maura Doyle, Tom Doyle Motors Ltd. Galway Road, Loughrea, Co. Galway

