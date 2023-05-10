Tom Doyle Motors require an Office Administrator/Receptionist

Requirements/Responsibilities:
Exceptional Customer Service.
Microsoft Office Experience.
Experience in accounts Debtors/Creditors bank lodgments experience with multi-line phone system experience with internet/social media.
Strong attention to detail.
Performing various administrative tasks.
Ability to multi-task/Positive can do attitude.
Interested candidates please apply with covering letter and CV to the following:
Email: [email protected]
Post: Maura Doyle, Tom Doyle Motors Ltd. Galway Road, Loughrea, Co. Galway
