Tom Doyle Motors Loughrea are hiring

Tom Doyle Motors, Main Opel Dealer, Loughrea are currently looking for a qualified technician and a 1st , 2nd or 3rd year apprentice to join their team as a Vehicle Technician and be an integral member of their team.

The successful candidate will assist in the servicing and repairing of vehicles to the highest manufacturer standards. As well as gaining technical competence in the mechanics of a vehicle, you will also be trained to have thorough knowledge of the electrical components and be comfortable with using the latest diagnostic equipment to identify and rectify faults. Also will be trained to work on electric and hybrid vehicles.

Applications to be sent to [email protected] or by post to Tom Doyle Motors, Galway Rd, Loughrea.

