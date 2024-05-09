Thermo King Galway require Production Operators

Jobspot
Thermo King Galway require Production OperatorsFull- Time Position
Thermo King Galway are recruiting Production Operators to join the Galway team for a temporary, short-term contract. Previous experience in a manufacturing environment or a trade qualification is preferred but not essential.
Minimum qualification: Leaving cert or equivalent.
Competitive rate of pay offered.
Full details including application process can be found at Production Operator 4/6 week contract in Galway, Connaught, Ireland | Manufacturing and Supply Chain at Trane Technologies.
