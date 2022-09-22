The Schoolwear Centre are hiring

Part Time Sales Assistant required to join our Schoolwear Team at The Schoolwear Centre.

We are seeking a highly motivated and enthusiastic Sales Assistant for our Schoolwear Team. This job is based in our Schoolwear Shop located in Centrepoint, Liosban Industrial Estate. You must have a strong ability to sell and be able to demonstrate exceptional customer service. Previous retail experience is an advantage but not necessary. This job requires the ability to sell high quality Schoolwear apparel, merchandising the shop to a high standard and performing any associated retail administration. This job is for a minimum of 24 hours per week but additional hours may be required at certain times. Candidates must be available to work during the week and at weekends.

Requirements:

· Previous retail experience is an advantage but not necessary.

· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

· Ability to provide a high standard of customer service.

· Experience in merchandising clothing.

· Ability to work with an established team.

· An interest in textiles and an eye for fashions trends is an advantage.

Job Type: Part-time

Schedule:

· 8-hour shift

· Monday to Friday

· Weekend availability If Interested, email [email protected] or telephone 091 755 515

