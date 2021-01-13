print

As part of its ongoing development the Marie Keating Foundation wishes to recruit two part-time nurses for its cancer awareness, support and survivorship services in community and online settings.

They require a part-time Nurse for their Mobile Cancer Information Unit based in the Western Region which covers Galway, Mayo, Clare, North Tipperary, Leitrim, Donegal, Sligo, Roscommon.

You should be available approximately six to eight days per month and have the flexibility to travel within your region.

Be currently registered with the NMBI and should have 5 years post registration experience in oncology as well as an interest in the area of health promotion.

To apply or to receive the full job description, please forward your CV and covering letter to Helen Forristal, Director of Nursing Services at [email protected], by close of business Friday 21st January 2021.