The Barry Group is seeking a Full Time Artic driver

The Barry Group is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic Full Time Artic driver for the Galway Area to join their Transport Team.

The position is based predominantly out of Milltown, Co. Galway.

The ideal candidate is required to have:

A minimum of two years’ experience driving Artic trucks and multi drop deliveries.

A full clean driving license in the appropriate category.

Up to date CPC card.

To apply for this position, please submit your application to e-mail [email protected]

Closing date is Friday 29th October 2021