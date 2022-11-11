Sweeney Oil is hiring

Are you interested in building a career in retail? Sweeney Oil operate in the forecourt, and retail convenience sector under the Spar franchise. Our goal is to have engaged and committed employees deliver top class service to satisfied customers.

RETAIL MANAGER CLIFDEN

Critical to the role will be experience in retail and a passion for delivering excellent customer service. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in retail management and food service, but management experience in other sectors will be considered. If you are a team player, flexible, adaptable and with a knowledge of food service, stock and financial management then we would like to hear from you!

In return we will offer a competitive salary in line with your experience and abilities, pension, life assurance and the opportunity to study for a Batchelor of Business in Retail Management.

Applications with your CV to: [email protected] with reference: MANAGER CLIFDEN

