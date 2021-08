print

Complete Laboratory Solutions now require Swab Test Person/s to work with their laboratory team with COVID testing.

For the swabbing person(s)

This is full time or part time (that is we could take in 1 FT or 2 part time)

Normal hours rom 8.30 am to 5pm,

Responsible, well presented person with good people skills

Be able to drive

Legible hand writing. Computer skills would be an advantage

To apply please email Tom McAvinchey HR Manager, at [email protected]