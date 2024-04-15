Surmodics require Production Operators Full- Time Position

Production Operator role is based in our facility in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway and the working week is a 4 day compressed week from Monday to Thursday. There are multiple opportunities are available – both Day shift and Evening shift.

– Day Shift: 6.30am to 4.45pm

– Evening Shift: 4.45 pm to 3am

We invite you to visit our careers portal to view the role profile which contains directions on how to apply: http://www.surmodics.com/careers/careers-overview/

Additional Information

The Production Operator as a member of the production team is responsible for performing a variety of production assembly operations, rotating through the production/manufacturing area and producing finished product in accordance with appropriate procedures and standards.

Surmodics offers exceptional benefits, encourages employees to gain experience across our entire product & process range. Would you like to work for a global organisation that is committed to the highest standards of scientific excellence and integrity? Does our culture of collaboration and excellence appeal to you? If so, we invite you to visit our careers portal to view role profiles which contains directions on how to apply: http://www.surmodics.com/careers/careers-overview/

