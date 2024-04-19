Surmodics require an Assistant Accountant Full- Time Position

Surmodics are looking for an Assistant Accountant to join their team. The Assistant Accountant role is based in their facility in Ballinasloe and the working week is a 4 day week from Monday to Thursday. This is a Fixed Term Contract covering Maternity Leave.

We invite you to visit our careers portal to view the role profile which contains directions on how to apply: http://www.surmodics.com/careers/careers-overview/

Surmodics offers exceptional benefits, encourages employees to gain experience across their product & process range. Would you like to work for a global organisation that is committed to the highest standards of scientific excellence and integrity? Does their culture of collaboration and excellence appeal to you? If so, they invite you to visit their careers portal to view role profiles which contains directions on how to apply: http://www.surmodics.com/careers/careers-overview/