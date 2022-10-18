Stira Folding Attic Stairs are hiring

Stira Folding Attic Stairs are looking for;

1. Telesales staff – someone with good e-communications skills to join their telesales team, computer literacy is a key skill requirement. Email your CV to Kate – [email protected]

2. Production Control Supervisor – to monitor & record daily production, manage quality issues, stock takes, re-ordering of key raw materials. Good comprehension of Microsoft excel is key skill requirement. Email your CV to Kate – [email protected]

