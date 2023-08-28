Stira folding attic stairs are hiring

Position available in their production team at Stira Folding Attic Stairs in Dunmore, Co. Galway. Candidate requirements include; Experience in handling, inspecting, identifying and removing timber quality defects. Flexibility to train and work in all areas of Stira production. The ability to work as part of a team. Prior experience working with wood machinery in a production/processing environment a distinct advantage. Day shift Mon- Fri 40 hours per week. Apply via the office by emailing your CV to [email protected]

