Stira are seeking an experienced Production Operatives to join our manufacturing team. Full- Time Position

Stira Folding Attic Stairs Why not join the Irish success story that is, manufacturing and installing quality loft ladder systems out of Dunmore, Co. Galway for over 40 years.

Candidates need to be focused, diligent and flexible, and strive to becoming a valuable team member.

They should be experienced in handling, inspecting, and identifying timber quality.

Previous experience of working with wood machinery in a production/processing environment would be a distinct advantage.

Day shift Mon- Fri 40 hours per week, based at our Stira factory in Dunmore, Co. Galway.

Interested candidates can apply to Stira by emailing your CV with a cover letter to [email protected]