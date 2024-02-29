Stella Maris Nursing Home require Health Care Assistants

Jobspot
Stella Maris Nursing Home require Health Care AssistantsFull- Time Position
Stella Maris Nursing Home Cummer, Tuam Co.Galway are currently recruiting Health Care Assistants (FETAC level 5 Care of the older person certified preferably)
-
Registered Nurse (must be fully registered with NMBI)
-
Catering and Domestic cleaning staff. Full and part time posts available.
If you would like to be part of their team caring for their residents in a homely friendly environment, please email your Curriculum Vitae to [email protected] for details.
