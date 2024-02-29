Stella Maris Nursing Home require Health Care Assistants Full- Time Position

Share story:

Stella Maris Nursing Home Cummer, Tuam Co.Galway are currently recruiting Health Care Assistants (FETAC level 5 Care of the older person certified preferably)

Registered Nurse (must be fully registered with NMBI)

Catering and Domestic cleaning staff. Full and part time posts available.

If you would like to be part of their team caring for their residents in a homely friendly environment, please email your Curriculum Vitae to [email protected] for details.