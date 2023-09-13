Stella Maris Nursing Home are recruiting

Jobspot
Stella Maris Nursing Home are recruitingFull- Time Position
Stella Maris Nursing Home Cummer Tuam Co Galway are currently recruiting Health Care Assistants (Fetec level 5 Care of the older person certified). Domestic cleaning and Kitchen Catering Staff. Full and part time posts available. All candidates must have good knowledge of English speaking for these posts. If you would like to be part of our team caring for our Residents in a homely friendly environment. Please email your curriculum vitae to [email protected] for details.