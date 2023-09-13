Galway Bay FM

Stella Maris Nursing Home are recruiting
Stella Maris Nursing Home Cummer Tuam Co Galway are currently recruiting Health Care Assistants (Fetec level 5 Care of the older person certified). Domestic cleaning  and  Kitchen Catering Staff. Full and part time posts available. All candidates must have good knowledge of English speaking for these posts. If you would like to be part of our team  caring for our Residents  in a homely friendly environment. Please email your curriculum vitae to [email protected] for details.

