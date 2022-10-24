Stella Maris Nursing Home are hiring

Stella Maris Nursing Home Cummer, Tuam, Co Galway are currently recruiting Health Care Assistants (Fetec level 5 Care of the older person certified)

Registered Nurse Director of Nursing Assistant Director of Nursing (must be fully registered with NMBI) Cleaning & Laundry Staff. Full and part time posts available.

If you would like to be part of our team caring for our Residents in a homely friendly environment. Please email your curriculum vitae to [email protected] for details.

