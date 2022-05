Environ qualified Beauty therapist & fully qualified, experienced nail technicians required for full time work at our Aveda Salon, Stauntons Allcare Salthill. Call 091-520000 or email [email protected] for more information.

Trainee hairdresser required for full time/part time work at our Aveda Salon, Stauntons All care Salthill. Call 091-520000 or email [email protected] for more information.

For more jobs see our JobSpot