Spain’s Mini Bus & Coach Hire required qualified School Bus, Coach, Tour and SPSV Drivers Full- Time Position

Spain’s Mini Bus & Coach Hire is a family run business located in Loughrea. They are seeking qualified School Bus, Coach, Tour and SPSV Drivers for full time and part time positions currently available.

The successful candidates must:

· Hold a Full D or D1 licence

· Hold up to date CPC Card

· Hold valid Tachograph Card

· English Speaking

· Weekend availability

Please call their office on 091 423020 for more information.

