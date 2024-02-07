Spain’s Mini Bus & Coach Hire required qualified School Bus, Coach, Tour and SPSV Drivers

Jobspot
Spain’s Mini Bus & Coach Hire required qualified School Bus, Coach, Tour and SPSV DriversFull- Time Position
Spain’s Mini Bus & Coach Hire is a family run business located in Loughrea. They are seeking qualified School Bus, Coach, Tour and SPSV Drivers for full time and part time positions currently available.
The successful candidates must:
· Hold a Full D or D1 licence
· Hold up to date CPC Card
· Hold valid Tachograph Card
· English Speaking
· Weekend availability
Please call their office on 091 423020 for more information.
For more, see our JobSpot.
