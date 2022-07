Source Civil Limited are recruiting a Rigid Driver based between Loughrea and Ballinasloe to drive a 12 tonne Grab Lorry, collecting and delivering plant to multiple sites throughout County Galway. Drivers will need a minimum of 1 years rigid driving experience. Full clean C driving license and CPC Card required. Good working record necessary. Please submit your CV to [email protected] or call 074 9725187.

