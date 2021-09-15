Slaney Farms Produce Ltd are looking to recruit a Full Time Truck Driver to join our busy team with an immediate start.
The role will involve collections in Wexford and deliveries in Galway & Mayo.
The successful candidate must possess the following:
• A full, clean, category C Driving Licence
• A minimum of 2 years driving experience
• A Digital Tachograph Card
• An up-to-date CPC Card
An attractive package is available to the right candidate.
Please email all applications to [email protected] or post your CV & cover letter to Slaney Farms Produce Ltd, Tomnalossett, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, Ireland. Y21 PP71