Slaney Farms Produce Ltd are looking to recruit a Full Time Truck Driver to join our busy team with an immediate start.

The role will involve collections in Wexford and deliveries in Galway & Mayo.

The successful candidate must possess the following:

• A full, clean, category C Driving Licence

• A minimum of 2 years driving experience

• A Digital Tachograph Card

• An up-to-date CPC Card

An attractive package is available to the right candidate.

Please email all applications to [email protected] or post your CV & cover letter to Slaney Farms Produce Ltd, Tomnalossett, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, Ireland. Y21 PP71