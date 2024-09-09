Skylark Electric Attic Stairs are hiring

Jobspot
Skylark Electric Attic Stairs are hiringFull- Time Position
Skylark Electric Attic Stairs, Clonbern, Co. Galway is currently seeking a part-time
Office Administrator/Receptionist to join their team. This role is varied and covers a
broad range of administrative and accounting duties. They are looking for a proactive,
self-motivated individual with previous experience in an office environment who is
ready to contribute immediately. Role is 3 days a week,9am to 5pm, no weekend
work.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Administrative Support:
o Managing correspondence (emails, phone calls).
o Organising and scheduling meetings, appointments, and employee
rosters.
o Preparing reports and maintaining weekly records for payroll purposes.
o Handling order shipment processing and managing customs duties
paperwork.
2. Office Organisation:
o Maintaining and ordering office supplies to ensure a well-equipped
workspace.
o Managing both physical and digital filing systems to keep all records
easily accessible.
o Ensuring the office environment remains clean, organised, and wellmaintained.
3. Financial and Budgetary Tasks:
o Managing office expenses and preparing VAT returns using Excel and
Surf Accounts.
o Assisting with invoicing, processing payments, and handling billing
inquiries.
o Payroll, accounts payable, and receivable.
Requirements:
• Proven administrative experience in an office environment.
• Strong multitasking skills, with the ability to work independently.
• Excellent communication and customer service skills.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel).
• Strong command of both written and spoken English.
• A polite and professional telephone manner.
• Willingness to learn, take initiative, and be proactive.
• Attention to detail and accuracy in all tasks.
Desired Skills:
• Organisational Skills: Capable of managing multiple tasks and prioritising
work efficiently.
• Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication, with a
focus on clear and professional interactions.
• Problem-Solving: Ability to address challenges effectively and find solutions.
• Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with office software and basic IT
troubleshooting.
• Self-Motivation: Ability to work independently, often handling tasks without
direct supervision.
Start Date: We are seeking a candidate who is available to start immediately.
Full training will be provided to ensure a seamless transition into the role. The
ideal candidate must demonstrate strong time management skills, with a reliable
attendance record, and be consistently punctual. References will be required.
If you are interested in this Office Administrator/Receptionist part-time
position and feel you possess the skills and experience required, please
email only your CV to [email protected]. Closing date for receipt
of applications is Friday 13
th September 24.