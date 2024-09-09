Skylark Electric Attic Stairs are hiring Full- Time Position

Skylark Electric Attic Stairs, Clonbern, Co. Galway is currently seeking a part-time

Office Administrator/Receptionist to join their team. This role is varied and covers a

broad range of administrative and accounting duties. They are looking for a proactive,

self-motivated individual with previous experience in an office environment who is

ready to contribute immediately. Role is 3 days a week,9am to 5pm, no weekend

work.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Administrative Support:

o Managing correspondence (emails, phone calls).

o Organising and scheduling meetings, appointments, and employee

rosters.

o Preparing reports and maintaining weekly records for payroll purposes.

o Handling order shipment processing and managing customs duties

paperwork.

2. Office Organisation:

o Maintaining and ordering office supplies to ensure a well-equipped

workspace.

o Managing both physical and digital filing systems to keep all records

easily accessible.

o Ensuring the office environment remains clean, organised, and wellmaintained.

3. Financial and Budgetary Tasks:

o Managing office expenses and preparing VAT returns using Excel and

Surf Accounts.

o Assisting with invoicing, processing payments, and handling billing

inquiries.

o Payroll, accounts payable, and receivable.

Requirements:

• Proven administrative experience in an office environment.

• Strong multitasking skills, with the ability to work independently.

• Excellent communication and customer service skills.

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel).

• Strong command of both written and spoken English.

• A polite and professional telephone manner.

• Willingness to learn, take initiative, and be proactive.

• Attention to detail and accuracy in all tasks.

Desired Skills:

• Organisational Skills: Capable of managing multiple tasks and prioritising

work efficiently.

• Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication, with a

focus on clear and professional interactions.

• Problem-Solving: Ability to address challenges effectively and find solutions.

• Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with office software and basic IT

troubleshooting.

• Self-Motivation: Ability to work independently, often handling tasks without

direct supervision.

Start Date: We are seeking a candidate who is available to start immediately.

Full training will be provided to ensure a seamless transition into the role. The

ideal candidate must demonstrate strong time management skills, with a reliable

attendance record, and be consistently punctual. References will be required.

If you are interested in this Office Administrator/Receptionist part-time

position and feel you possess the skills and experience required, please

email only your CV to [email protected]. Closing date for receipt

of applications is Friday 13

th September 24.