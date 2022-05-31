Skylark electric attic stairs are currently recruiting a Part-time Factory Production Operative to work in a factory environment working mainly with timber with immediate start.

Working as part of a team carrying out all aspects of production and providing attention to detail.

Previous experience in a manufacturing environment or a trade qualification is preferred but not essential.

Terms and conditions will be discussed at interview. Applications by CV only to [email protected] Closing date for receipt of applications is Friday 10th June 2022.