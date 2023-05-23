Sigmar Recruitment are hiring

Hiring for French, English, Russian, Polish, and Dutch speakers
- This employer is a global company with 15 offices worldwide.
- This employer provides their clients with the most accurate market information in the Market Research industry. As a result, their clients can achieve more effectiveness in their sales and marketing strategies.
- Their Galway office space is spacious and modern with facilities for employees including a lovely canteen area and employee showers (just in case you like to go for a lunch time run or cycle!
About Your New Job
- This role will be office based and you’ll be working with a large team (approx. 50) of multi-lingual Market Researchers.
- Although you’ll be part of a big, friendly team, you’ll be working individually by researching the market through using the internet, trade magazines, other media and an internal database.
- Research and qualify the market information by making outbound calls and obtain key client i.e. Key decision makers, budget spend.
- Constantly think of creative ways to improve market research and data gathering intelligence.
What Skills You Need
- Fluency in English and the language you apply for (French, Russian, Polish, Dutch)
- Self-starter, self-motivated.
- Very good communication skills (written and spoken)
- Detail orientated with the ability to prioritize and obtain information quickly and effectively.
- Very interested in conducting research both via the internet and over the telephone
- A genuine interest in working with people (over the telephone or e-mail)
- A friendly and professional team player who also loves to work well and meet targets.
What’s on Offer
- Full time permanent position with a very competitive salary package.
- Office hours, Monday to Friday with an earlier finish on a Friday. No evenings or week-ends!
- Opportunity to work in an office environment whilst using your language skills
- This company offers great training and development opportunities, you don’t need to have prior Market Research experience to qualify for this job opportunity.
What’s Next
- Hit Apply Now or you can contact me on [email protected] or else 091455300
- Sigmar Recruitment will never share your details with a third party without your prior permission.
Benefits:
- Paid Holidays
- Canteen
- Parking
- VHI
- Pension
- Bonus
- Life Assurance
