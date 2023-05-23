Sigmar Recruitment are hiring

Hiring for French, English, Russian, Polish, and Dutch speakers

  • This employer is a global company with 15 offices worldwide.
  • This employer provides their clients with the most accurate market information in the Market Research industry. As a result, their clients can achieve more effectiveness in their sales and marketing strategies.
  • Their Galway office space is spacious and modern with facilities for employees including a lovely canteen area and employee showers (just in case you like to go for a lunch time run or cycle!

About Your New Job

  • This role will be office based and you’ll be working with a large team (approx. 50) of multi-lingual Market Researchers.
  • Although you’ll be part of a big, friendly team, you’ll be working individually by researching the market through using the internet, trade magazines, other media and an internal database.
  • Research and qualify the market information by making outbound calls and obtain key client i.e. Key decision makers, budget spend.
  • Constantly think of creative ways to improve market research and data gathering intelligence.

What Skills You Need

  • Fluency in English and the language you apply for (French, Russian, Polish, Dutch)
  • Self-starter, self-motivated.
  • Very good communication skills (written and spoken)
  • Detail orientated with the ability to prioritize and obtain information quickly and effectively. 
  • Very interested in conducting research both via the internet and over the telephone
  • A genuine interest in working with people (over the telephone or e-mail)
  • A friendly and professional team player who also loves to work well and meet targets.

What’s on Offer

  • Full time permanent position with a very competitive salary package.
  • Office hours, Monday to Friday with an earlier finish on a Friday. No evenings or week-ends!
  • Opportunity to work in an office environment whilst using your language skills
  • This company offers great training and development opportunities, you don’t need to have prior Market Research experience to qualify for this job opportunity.

What’s Next

  • Hit Apply Now or you can contact me on [email protected] or else 091455300
  • Sigmar Recruitment will never share your details with a third party without your prior permission.

Benefits:

  • Paid Holidays
  • Canteen
  • Parking
  • VHI
  • Pension
  • Bonus
  • Life Assurance

