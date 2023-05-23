Sigmar Recruitment are hiring

Hiring for French, English, Russian, Polish, and Dutch speakers

This employer is a global company with 15 offices worldwide.

This employer provides their clients with the most accurate market information in the Market Research industry. As a result, their clients can achieve more effectiveness in their sales and marketing strategies.

Their Galway office space is spacious and modern with facilities for employees including a lovely canteen area and employee showers (just in case you like to go for a lunch time run or cycle!

About Your New Job

This role will be office based and you’ll be working with a large team (approx. 50) of multi-lingual Market Researchers.

Although you’ll be part of a big, friendly team, you’ll be working individually by researching the market through using the internet, trade magazines, other media and an internal database.

Research and qualify the market information by making outbound calls and obtain key client i.e. Key decision makers, budget spend.

Constantly think of creative ways to improve market research and data gathering intelligence.

What Skills You Need

Fluency in English and the language you apply for (French, Russian, Polish, Dutch)

Self-starter, self-motivated.

Very good communication skills (written and spoken)

Detail orientated with the ability to prioritize and obtain information quickly and effectively.

Very interested in conducting research both via the internet and over the telephone

A genuine interest in working with people (over the telephone or e-mail)

A friendly and professional team player who also loves to work well and meet targets.

What’s on Offer

Full time permanent position with a very competitive salary package.

Office hours, Monday to Friday with an earlier finish on a Friday. No evenings or week-ends!

Opportunity to work in an office environment whilst using your language skills

This company offers great training and development opportunities, you don’t need to have prior Market Research experience to qualify for this job opportunity.

What’s Next

Hit Apply Now or you can contact me on [email protected] or else 091455300

Sigmar Recruitment will never share your details with a third party without your prior permission.

Benefits:

Paid Holidays

Canteen

Parking

VHI

Pension

Bonus

Life Assurance

For more, see our JobSpot.

Follow us on Twitter.