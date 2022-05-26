Senior News Journalist required for Galway Bay FM

Galway Bay FM, the Sound of Galway, is an independent local radio station, which operates under a licence from the Broadcasting Commission of Ireland. Established in 1989, the station broadcasts from its studios in Sandy Road, Galway City, serving Galway City and County.

We currently wish to recruit a permanent, Senior News Journalist.

The Senior News Journalist will be responsible for gathering information, conducting interviews, editing and reporting local news stories and for preparing and presenting news bulletins. The person will also attend local meetings and other news markings and community events to report on them and will be enthusiastic about on-location reporting.

The successful candidate will have a minimum of three years’ experience in broadcast journalism or other journalistic role. The person should, as a minimum, be qualified to degree level in journalism or a related field. They will be experienced in developing a contact network and in producing news stories. They will have a good, clear reading voice. The successful candidate will have an excellent command of English, very effective news writing and storytelling ability and an innate curiosity. Strong IT skills, including a good working knowledge of social media platforms and editing software, i.e. Adobe Audition, are essential. A full, clean driving licence is required.

Please send a CV and a 3-minute MP3 demo by close of business on June 1st, 2022, to the Human Resource Department at [email protected]

GALWAY BAY FM IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER

Follow us on Twitter, for more jobs see our JobSpot.