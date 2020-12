print

Exciting Opportunity for a Trainee Car Sales Executive at Colm Quinn BMW, your local authorised BMW Retailer.

Offering an unrivalled opportunity to progress your sales career with Irelands leading BMW Retailer. The ideal candidate will possess a keen interest in the BMW Brand, they will be digitally and technically savvy and possess a keen awareness for providing a first class customer experience.

Applications may be emailed to: [email protected]