Sales Advisor required for Ivory Lane Boutique

A minimum of 2 years’ experience working in a customer facing role in a luxury retail environment.

Have exceptional customer service and a warm personality to build a rapport with customers.

Have a working Knowledge of Social Media

Believe in our ethos of investing in quality products that will stand the test of time and season.

Be exceptionally presented.

This is a Part-time flexible role, working 20-30 hours a week including weekends. If you are looking for a new challenge and feel you have the relevant experience, then we would love to hear from you!

Email your c.v. including a cover letter and a short video of you describing your favourite outfit to [email protected]

