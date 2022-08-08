RSA Insurance are hiring

Looking for a career with variety and progression? Join RSA Insurance in Galway. We’re hiring entry level and experienced Claims Handlers, Underwriters and Administrators.

We’re also delighted to offer apprenticeships for those looking for a career in Insurance Claims. This opportunity provides fantastic experience in our business, allowing you to develop your technical expertise as well as professional skills. You will be supported educationally, apprentices will work towards a Bachelor of Arts in Insurance Practice, a Level 8 NFQ degree.

For more information head to Current Opportunities | RSA Ireland Insurance (rsagroup.ie)

For more, see our JobSpot.

Follow us on Twitter.