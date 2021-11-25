Rosemount House Nursing Home has vacancies for Director of Nursing and part time Chef

Rosemount House Nursing Home
Gort, Co. Galway. Telephone (091) 631847/ (091) 632221 Fax (091) 632221
www. rosemountnursinghome.com
JOB VACANCIES
PERSON IN CHARGE /DIRECTOR OF NURSING
An exciting opportunity for a Person in charge has arisen in Rosemount House nursing home, Gort.
Excellent terms of employment are available for the right person.
PART TIME CHEF
An interesting opportunity for a Part time Chef has arisen in Rosemount House nursing home.
Excellent terms of employment are available for the right candidate.
Rosemount House nursing home aims to provide first class nursing care in a comfortable, relaxed and homely environment.
Application letters and CV’s by email to [email protected]